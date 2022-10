Not Available

Wearing an old pair of sunglasses from the thrift shop, Sherry realises that she can read everybody’s minds… up to a point. She can see why they chose the clothes they wear and what insecurities they are covering up. It seems that almost everyone has a deep-rooted hatred of how they look and the sunglasses may be part of the antidote. When she meets her friend Caitlyn, for coffee, she realises her glasses could help her and others.