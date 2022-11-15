Fashion Victim: The Killing of Gianni Versace

Not Available

Gianni Versace’s life story reads like a classic Greek tragedy: from the poor south of Italy, he worked himself up to the most powerful and most desired fashion designer in the world, but was eventually shot dead on the steps of his Miami villa by his secret lover. In his more than decadent lifestyle, Versace preferably surrounded himself with the most garish stars on earth: Madonna, Michael Jackson, Sylvester Stallone, Elton John, Princess Diana - guests whom he liked to show off in his palazzos stuffed with Renaissance antiques. At the same time, he led a double life full of shady connections with the Mafia and gigolos specialising in sadomasochism. According to the makers of this documentary, Versace’s death was the ultimate celebrity killing in a media age obsessed with fame.