Giorgio believes that wearing the right “look” is the means to rise above one’s condition and shoplifting is the only way he knows. Giorgio is apprehended, goes to jail and in order to get out he agrees to a rehabilitation program with Chanel Borden, a young badly dressed New York heiress, arrogant about her wealth and breeding and obsessed about getting her PHD. Sparks fly as they reluctantly fall for each other and he discovers the designer buried within.