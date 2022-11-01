Not Available

From the creators of the critically acclaimed REFLECTION comes a tasty new snowboard film, FAST FOOD. FAST FOOD features some of the most innovative and progressive riding and filming to date. The menu includes highlights from The Battle Session in Sweden, The Arctic Challenge in Norway, Superpark at Lake Louise, Slopestyle Japan and private sessions held at Grouse Mountain, Sierra at Tahoe, Colorado, Alaska, Mt. Hood, Blackcomb Mountain and WhistlerÃ­s backcountry. Cable cams and helicopters help capture the unique talents of the riders making FAST FOOD a definite stand-out snowboard video. Our main course offers JF Fortin, Stephan Karlsson, Travis Williams, David Melancon, Kale Stephens, Andy Finch, Ingemar Backman, Donny Ellis, Terje Haakonsen, Matt Beardmore, Jon Coleman, Joey Williams, Nate Murphy and Benji Ritchie. Other morsels include Etienne Gilbert, Hampus Mosesson, Brandon Bybee, Peter Strom, Luke Mitrani, Risto Mattila, Travis Rice, Daniel Migneault, plus more.