Fast Food High tells the story of Emma Redding, a young fast food restaurant employee who musters her inner Erin Brockovich and tries to start a union. When new management takes over the local fast food restaurant, favoritism, unstable hours and sexual harassment come with it. Eager to do something about it, Emma risks losing her job, her boyfriend, and her status with the "in" crowd as she squares off against big business in the greatest challenge of her young life.