Racing is in Alex Johnstone's (Mircea Monroe) blood. It was her father s life and it ultimately caused his death so her uncle Bill (Dwier Brown), who runs the local speedway, is determined not to lose his niece the way he lost his brother. But Alex is determined to prove to Bill, to the world, and especially to herself that she has what it takes to be the best in a traditionally male-dominated sport. And when she meets up with handsome professional racecar driver Darryl Sands (Justin Guarini), the emotional stakes are raised even higher. Will Alex crash and burn or can she carry on her dad s legacy and make her dreams come true?