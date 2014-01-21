2014

Fast Lane

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 2014

Studio

Tristan Leostar Films

A streetwise cop infiltrates a Los Angeles car-theft ring after a high-speed accident on the freeway reveals a violent turf war between two all-girl gangs. When Lieutenant Baynes (Stephen Bauer) assigns Brandy Martinez (Melina Lizette) the task of going undercover to gather evidence against notorious chop-shop owner Mama (Olivia Brown), Brandy befriends a former car thief named Eva Strong (Kenyett

Cast

Steven BauerLt. Baynes
Olivia BrownMama
Melina LizetteBaby
Kenyetta LethridgeEva
Sevier CrespoCarlo
Anthony Ray ParkerKnight

