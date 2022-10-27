Not Available

Fast Lane to Malibu

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The film follows randy college boys Zack and Brian on a trip to Malibu for a party where there's a shortage of boys but a bevy of buxom girls. Beset on the way by car trouble, and various other distractions, the film also follows the journey of Zack and Brian's girlfriends, who follow the boys to Malibu but end up having their own lusty adventures.Something of note is that the original airing and the DVD were/are interactive. Meaning there are times when you get to pick the direction the characters take.

Cast

Steve CurtisBrian
Renee ReaMonica
Stephen HarvardZack
Kira Reed LorschOfficer Taylor
Nikki FritzOfficer Casey
Robert CunninghamLuther

View Full Cast >

Images