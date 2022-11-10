Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Follows a group of high school students growing up in southern California, based on the real-life adventures chronicled by Cameron Crowe. Stacy Hamilton and Mark Ratner are looking for a love interest, and are helped along by their older classmates, Linda Barrett and Mike Damone, respectively. The center of the film is held by Jeff Spicoli, a perpetually stoned surfer dude who faces off with the resolute Mr. Hand, who is convinced that everyone is on dope.
|Sean Penn
|Jeff Spicoli
|Jennifer Jason Leigh
|Stacy Hamilton
|Judge Reinhold
|Brad Hamilton
|Phoebe Cates
|Linda Barrett
|Brian Backer
|Mark 'Rat' Ratner
|Robert Romanus
|Mike Damone
