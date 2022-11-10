1982

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 13th, 1982

Studio

Refugee Films

Follows a group of high school students growing up in southern California, based on the real-life adventures chronicled by Cameron Crowe. Stacy Hamilton and Mark Ratner are looking for a love interest, and are helped along by their older classmates, Linda Barrett and Mike Damone, respectively. The center of the film is held by Jeff Spicoli, a perpetually stoned surfer dude who faces off with the resolute Mr. Hand, who is convinced that everyone is on dope.

Cast

Sean PennJeff Spicoli
Jennifer Jason LeighStacy Hamilton
Judge ReinholdBrad Hamilton
Phoebe CatesLinda Barrett
Brian BackerMark 'Rat' Ratner
Robert RomanusMike Damone

Images

