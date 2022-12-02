Fast Women: The Ladies of Auto Racing

Not Available

This exciting, award-winning documentary explores the history and many acheivements of women in auto racing- the fight for recognition in a male-dominated field, the safety risks, the enthusiastic fans, family support and encouragement, the marketing and sponsorship challenges, and the pressure of being a role model. Thrilling footage from both historic and current races, and interviews with racing's most prominent women and men reveal just how far women have come in the field. -Witness some of these women's horrific crashes and learn what lures them back into the driver's seat. -Discover how a very shy and timid women expertly handles a monster machine zooming at 220mph across a salt bed. -Hear the touching tale of driver Kimberly Myers, a women who races against her own clock and Cystic Fibrosis -Meet Shawna Robinson, Janet Guthrie, Lyn St. James, and Tammy Jo Kirk along with other pioneers of women's racing