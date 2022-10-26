1965

Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 1965

Studio

Eve Productions Inc.

Three strippers seeking thrills encounter a young couple in the desert. After dispatching the boyfriend, they take the girl hostage and begin scheming on a crippled old man living with his two sons in the desert, reputedly hiding a tidy sum of cash. They become house guests of the old man and try and seduce the sons in an attempt to locate the money, not realizing that the old man has a few sinister intentions of his own.

Cast

Tura SatanaVarla
HajiRosie
Lori WilliamsBillie
Sue BernardLinda
Stuart LancasterThe Old Man
Paul TrinkaKirk

