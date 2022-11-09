Faszination Korallenriff 3D Teil 3: Jäger und Gejagte

Not Available

Eat or be eaten, is the theme of this documentary. But there is a natural balance between the hunters and the hunted. Observe with us hunting methods of big and small fish and their strategies to eat but not be eaten and see their clever tactics. Fish pretending to be much larger than they really are and while others are hiding, calmly waiting for their prey. So what is the best strategy with which to avoid predators, live to see the next day, be able to breed and secure your offspring? Mackerel, shark, napoleon fish and morays are hunters we observe closely and many inhabitants are constantly on the run from these dangerous predators. Fortunately, there are caves and crevices to hide in and ship wrecks to find a safe home. Explore this amazing world in real 3D!