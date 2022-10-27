Not Available

Ken is a man that won't change his ways. Addicted to food, and bad health in general, he is headed on a one way path to an early grave. Despite help from his friends, he does what he wants, until a chance encounter that might just give him the motivation he needs. Fat is a funny, and dramatic look at food addiction. It is an unflinching story based on Mark Phinney's own experiences and writings on the subject.