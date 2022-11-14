Not Available

Taking pride in transforming the health and bodies of his clients, underwear model and personal trainer PJ (Paul James) was frustrated by his inability to connect with many overweight people in his bid to help them shed the kilos. Often they'd say: 'You don't know what its like to be fat'. PJ set out to change that. He aimed to gain 40kg (88lbs) of bodyfat to experience for himself the physical and psychological effects of obesity, before embarking on his own weight-loss regime. With insight from leading scientists and academics surrounding the science of obesity, highlighted by PJ's own struggles and those of his clients, Fat and Back reveals the seldom-heard perspective of one of the most serious health issues in the Western World.