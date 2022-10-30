Fat, Bald, Short Man

Not Available

Antonio Farfan is a 46 year old man working in a notary's office who has always believed that his personal and professional failure is the inevitable result of his looks: he is bald, short and fat. Though his mind is never silent, his life goes almost uneventfully until the new notary arrives: a fatter, balder and shorter man that, unlike Antonio, is successful and loved by others. Dazed and confused, Antonio is now thrown out to the real world where he faces his own fears and ends up living pretty unexpected situations.