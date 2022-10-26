Fat Choi Spirit

Not Available

Andy is a legendary Mahjong player. Years ago Andy's passion for Mahjong cost his family their entire fortune, his brother Louis then turned against him. Thus now Louis suffers from economy downturn. Andy offers to take care of him and their aging mother. Meanwhile, Louis is being trapped by a job interview supervisor and her cons, Sean. Andy revenged Sean by beating him at the game table. Gigi, Andy's ex-flame, is increasing disappointment in Andy's rejection, she wishes he'll never win at the Mahjong table again. Oddly, Gigi's words come true....