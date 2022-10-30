Fat City, New Orleans

Not Available

High School Teenagers in 1979 suburb of New Orleans (Fat City) go to nightclubs and discos when the drinking age was just 18 years old and not really enforced. Elvis Costello, The Knack and KC & The Sunshine Band have featured music in this independent film. Its Paul's Senior year and Ashley wants to be his girlfriend, but the cops and a roving eye keeps Paul chasing cheerleaders and young models in his Babylon Modeling class. Tara, Paul's ex-girlfriend causes problems while his pot dealer's girlfriend has other things in mind.