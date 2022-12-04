Not Available

Based on Siddhārtha Gautama Buddha’s story of achieving enlightenment through extreme fasting, “Fat Free Nirvana” portrays a Chinese Laughing Buddha trying to lose weight while consuming healthy vegetables. In the beginning the diet shows results, however, after eating the following genetically modified vegetables and fruits- “Flavr Savr Tomato”, “BT Corn”, “Botox Apple”, “Killer Strawberries” and “Roundup Ready Soybean”, he feels very ill and starts vomiting until he reaches the fat-free nirvana.