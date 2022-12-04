Not Available

Fat Free Nirvana

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Based on Siddhārtha Gautama Buddha’s story of achieving enlightenment through extreme fasting, “Fat Free Nirvana” portrays a Chinese Laughing Buddha trying to lose weight while consuming healthy vegetables. In the beginning the diet shows results, however, after eating the following genetically modified vegetables and fruits- “Flavr Savr Tomato”, “BT Corn”, “Botox Apple”, “Killer Strawberries” and “Roundup Ready Soybean”, he feels very ill and starts vomiting until he reaches the fat-free nirvana.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images