Although his real name is Joe Cartagena, you might know him better as Fat Joe da Gangsta or simply Fat Joe, one of the most popular Latino rap artists in the business. In this memorable 2005 concert recorded live at the House of Blues in Anaheim, Calif., Fat Joe takes the stage to perform a sampling of tracks from his album "All or Nothing," including "Get It Poppin'" and "So Much More," plus the hit single "What's Love?"