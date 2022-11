Not Available

Documentary focusing on Houston Texas rapper Fat Pat who was shot and killed on February 3 1998. This film, which features footage dating back to 1996/7, was shot, directed by Lionz I productions featuring D-Reck a rapper in the South Texas crew Screwed Up Click, in March 1999. Members of Wreckshop Records and the Screwed Up Click all appear giving their own tributes and memories of Fat Pat to the camera.