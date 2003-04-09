2003

Fat Pizza the Film is yet another slice of life at a dodgy suburban Sydney take away. Bobo Gigliotti the psychotic pizzeria owner/pizza chef is awaiting the arrival of his mail-order refugee bride Lin Chow Bang, and a new pizza deliverer is on the block. Channel V's Jabba almost steals the show as token skip delivery boy Davo Dinkum, a stoner with a bong strapped to his face like a feedbag.