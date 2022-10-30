Fat Shaker

Not Available

The film introduces us to a father and his son; the older man is obese, unwell, and oppressive in his dealings with the younger, who is also deaf and mute. A series of cryptic, spellbinding episodes reveals a tyrannical paternalism at work that has long since hardened into a closed circuit of mutual pain. Enter a mysterious and beautiful woman of unspecified identity, who becomes an agent of change, embodying both an evolved consciousness and the power of the female as a rebuke to bankrupt patriarchy.