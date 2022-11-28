Not Available

UK punk band, Fat White Family, oozed out of the London DIY scene in 2013 with their self-released album 'Champagne Holocaust', quickly gaining notoriety amongst fans and the music press alike as being the last of a dying breed: a punk rock outfit so loud, vulgar and iconoclastic that they couldn’t be ignored. Fat White Movie follows the controversial band as they return to the U.S. in support of their sophomore album, 'Songs for Our Mothers'. The film is an unvarnished portrait of a mid-level touring band struggling with the music business, poverty, personal demons, and each other as they rocket across the great American hinterland in an attempt to turn a cresting wave of hype into something lasting.