Disappointed after seeing his homeland, Pasai, destroyed by the Portuguese, Fadhilah Khan, later known as Fatahillah or Fala Tehan, completes his education in the Holy Land, then joins Sultan Trenggono who rules the Sultanate of Demak. He gains a respectable position as a cleric, then marries the sister of the Emperor, Ratu Pembayun, and Ratu Ayu, the widow of Pati Unus, who died in the battle against the Portuguese in Malacca. The Portuguese want to establish a fort at Sunda Kelapa. But the Sultanate of Demak is determined to wage a war against the Portuguese. Fatahillah is elected as the commanding officer, and he conquers Sunda Kelapa, and changes its name to Jayakarta, which later became Jakarta.