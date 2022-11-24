Fatal Call

Not Available

Leaving his small-town roots to start a new life, Mitch meets the beautiful and seductive Amy at a happy hour and begins a tantalizing romance. Before long, Mitch learns that nothing is as it appears and, unable to trust anyone, finds himself on a nightmarish roller coaster ride, accused of murder and running from the law and a mysterious stranger out to kill him. Surviving by quick thinking and his wits, Mitch must confront both his past and present and find a solution before time runs out!