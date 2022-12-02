Fatal Command

Not Available

The Russian operations in Asia are ruined by the American agents. Ivan, a KGB, is sent to Kampuchea and terminates the op-posing American forces. John Matthews, an American CIA spy, works with Jim, a patriot to offset the Russian aggression. In Kampuchea, Well’s, a military general, is recruited by the KGB secretly and he makes use of his formal cover to get rid of Jim. Realizing that he’s a traitor, Jim never drops his guard. He concentrates on destroying him along with his gangsters. During the birthday party of Wells' daughter...