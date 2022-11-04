Fatal Decision

Not Available

Li Gaocheng is the mayor of the city of Haizhou. One day, workers at the textile factory of which he used to be chief are in uproar. Indeed, the workers accuse the new managers of the factory are stealing money allocated to the plant. Initially, Li can't believe the men he selected are corrupt, but later he finds out more and more evidence are against them. Soon after, Li discovers the most senior backer of this scheme is the person who selected him as the mayor as well as his wife is involved in this conspiracy...