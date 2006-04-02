2006

Fatal Desire

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 2nd, 2006

Studio

Not Available

Fatal desire tells the story of the first Internet-related murder in the United States. Sharee Miller is a 27-year-old fiancee, when interviewing with Jerry Cassaday in an Internet chat room. Soon they are in the real life begin a passionate affair. Cassaday plan to have a second chance to fall in love with Miller, and makes plans for their future together. During this time, Miller leads a double life full of lies. His talent for deception and manipulation reach their summit with the murder of the husband of Miller and the suicide of his lover.

Cast

Eric RobertsJoe
Melyssa AdeCindy
Anne HecheTanya Sullivan

View Full Cast >

Images