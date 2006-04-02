2006

Fatal desire tells the story of the first Internet-related murder in the United States. Sharee Miller is a 27-year-old fiancee, when interviewing with Jerry Cassaday in an Internet chat room. Soon they are in the real life begin a passionate affair. Cassaday plan to have a second chance to fall in love with Miller, and makes plans for their future together. During this time, Miller leads a double life full of lies. His talent for deception and manipulation reach their summit with the murder of the husband of Miller and the suicide of his lover.