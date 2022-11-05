Fatal Deviation

Not Available

A young kenpo karate martial artist returns home after ten years in reform school on a quest to find out who murdered his father. He is befriended by an old monk and a local Irish beauty. His search takes him to the prestigious Bealtaine Martial Arts Tournament. Together with his past, the good guy is drawn into conflict with the local drug baron and his son, and the conflict makes the young man face his fathers death in a way he could never have imagined. The action is explosive, the fight scenes are dynamic and the story will tug at your heartstrings.