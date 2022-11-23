Not Available

Fatal Flaw

    Jonathon Ridecher is an average man living beyond his means and he is addicted to gambling. His wife knows he has gambled but is unaware of the addiction. He convinces his wife to mortgage the house to consolidate their debt. He has one intention, to get ahead, and now makes the ultimate gamble. After losing the bet he now faces an interrogation but by whom? Imagine being interrogated by someone who knows the truth about everything you've ever done in your life. There appears to be no way out.

