Fatal Friends

Sophia is the perfect 17-year-old girl. She studies hard, stays out of trouble, and is a promising pianist. The only problem is that she’s always been quiet and keeps to herself, so when she strikes up a friendship with Grace, the new girl in school, her parents are happy for her. Unfortunately it's not long before Grace starts showing signs of being possessive. Then, when she tries to destroy Sophia's family and seduce her would-be boyfriend, Sophia can't help but wonder if she's befriended the wrong girl. Now, Sophia must uncover Grace's secret past and learn the truth about her new friend before it's too late.