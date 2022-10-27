Fatal Intuition

Jang-woo had only his sister to live for until she is brutally murdered. During a ritual to send her spirit to heaven, he comes across a suspicious man, who manages to escape from the scene. He begins to suspect a local pharmacist and keeps an eye on him. Although Jang-woo is absolutely convinced that the pharmacist is the killer, no one believes him because the pharmacist is considered the kindest man in town. But he gets help from a possessed woman named Si-eun who foresees how people die. Their pursuit begins and Si-eun predicts yet another murder.
|Joo Won
|Jang-woo
|Yoo Hae-jin
|Pharmacist Min
|Lee Young Yoo
|Si-eun
|Ryu Hye-young
|Eun-ji
|Min Sung-wook
|Yong-han
|Seo Hyun-Woo
|Doo-soo
