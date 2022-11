Not Available

A drama about the youth of the late 1980s. The action takes place in Moscow. A young girl named Nadia, whom her own mother left in the hospital, has fun and quite innocently spends time with her friends. Before returning from a walk home is repainted in punk and brings his own kind of mother. The girl falls in love with a veteran of the Afghan war - a married man. She is called to look after his son, unsuccessfully trying to achieve reciprocity.