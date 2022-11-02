1987

Fatal Pulse

  • Horror
  • Thriller

December 31st, 1987

Manson International

A girl is killed and raped minutes after fighting with her boyfriend (Jeff) and he left her. Jeff is the assistant of professor Caldwell at the university, and he wanted to return with his old girlfriend (Lisa). The girl lived with another five girls, including Lisa. All these girls begin to be killed, one by one, in different and strange ways. The main suspect is Jeff.

Joe EstevezErnie (as Joe Phelan)
Ken RobertsJeff
Alex CourtneyProfessor Caldwell
Steven HenryBrad
Blair KarschMark
Roxanne KernohanAnn

