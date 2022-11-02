Fatal Pulse

A girl is killed and raped minutes after fighting with her boyfriend (Jeff) and he left her. Jeff is the assistant of professor Caldwell at the university, and he wanted to return with his old girlfriend (Lisa). The girl lived with another five girls, including Lisa. All these girls begin to be killed, one by one, in different and strange ways. The main suspect is Jeff.
|Joe Estevez
|Ernie (as Joe Phelan)
|Ken Roberts
|Jeff
|Alex Courtney
|Professor Caldwell
|Steven Henry
|Brad
|Blair Karsch
|Mark
|Roxanne Kernohan
|Ann
