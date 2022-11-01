Fatal Rescue

Not Available

A Catastrophe happens on the day before Emilies and Jacobs divorce. Toby their son falls into a hidden well while playing. Jacob must deal with the life threatening situation as well as deal with Mike, a firefighter and old romantic interest of Emilie together they are unsuccessful at rescuing the boy. Time and tragedy are fierce ticking bombs, and amidst Jacob and Mike's faltering ego's, the mystery of the well and the new discovery of a 100 year old tunnel defy any logical explanation.