Fatbelly: Chopper...Unchopped

"I’ve done 23 years 9 months in Jail. I’ve done 10 ½ years in H Division. I’ve been stabbed 13 times in 7 difference episodes. I’ve been hit on the head with iron bars. I’ve been hit on the head with claw hammers, shot once, I’ve been run over. I’ve survived 60 serves of shock treatment in 6 months, 1 serve 3 days… I’ve had everything done to me… I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody." Fatbelly is a raw, unique and gritty portrait of Mark ‘Chopper’ Read’s life in his own words. Fatbelly recounts the most graphic and brutal stories of violence, blood, love and survival from Australia’s most notorious gangster. From mental hospitals to the infamous Pentridge division, this jaw dropping film will leave you with a different understanding of the man that is ‘Chopper’.