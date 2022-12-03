Fate of Alakada

Not Available

Yetunde (Toyin Abraham) is now a social media influencer still living the fake life and pretending to be a Lagos success. After sneaking into a movie premiere event with her trusted friend and fellow ‘fakester', Kas (Broda Shaggi), she pretends to be an event planner after hearing how much money can be made from the profession. Yetunde must now fake her way through bringing Celebrity guests she pretends to know and throwing the best party for Swanky Jerry & his babe Stephanie, that Lagos has ever seen.The movie aims to poke fun at social media fakeness and the current Nigerian pop culture.