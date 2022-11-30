Fate of the Century

Not Available

In Republican China ceramics tycoon Long Baihua from influential Long family, met actress Cui Yiqing from famous theatrical troupe, and the two quickly fell in love. Regardless of the opposition of their families, they settled for life, reciting "Shang Xie" as an oath. However, when the war came, Long Baihua left Cui Yiqing on the grounds that "the bitch is ruthless, the actor is not righteous", and betrayed the former each other. Because of love and hatred, Cui Yiqing also began to betray the previous oath. And curse every ruthless and unrighteous descendant of the Long family. Long Nianzu, Long Baihua's grandson, began to investigate the past out of curiosity about his grandfather's life experience. Could it be that Cui Yiqing's previous curse really fell on the descendants of the Long family