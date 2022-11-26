FATE OF THE SINS: Maracle vs. Huntrabane

Not Available

Two years after Christian defeated his dark half, Huntrabane, said dark half was resurrected by his younger brother, Josh, in a desperate attempt to find him when he was missing. Just hours after he finished filming the largest video in his YouTube career, Christian discovered that his dark side had returned and been planning to kill his brother on that fateful day. Now, he must face the most difficult decision in his entire life: resurrect his brother or obtain his freedom from his darkness.