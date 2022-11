Not Available

A short story by Luu Son Minh was the source for this Vietnamese drama about the friendship of two actresses in a touring opera company beset by financial woes. Returning home, actress Lanh (Tung Thuy) has a rendezvous with her now-married former boyfriend, Phong (Le Thanh Tung), while leading-lady Xoan (Minh LHoa) is about to be replaced by an understudy because of her pregnancy.