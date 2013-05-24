2013

Fateful Findings

  • Drama
  • Fantasy
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 24th, 2013

Studio

Neil Breen Films

A small boy discovers a mystical power as a child. He is then separated from his childhood girlfriend. He grows up to be a computer scientist who is hacking into the most secret national and international secrets, as well as being an acclaimed novel writer. His childhood 'finding' gives him amazing paranormal powers. He is reunited with the childhood girlfriend, mystically, on his hospital deathbed... as his relationship with his current drug addict girlfriend is deteriorating. The passions build between the threesome. Mystical, psychiatric and worldly forces rise to prevent him from revealing the hacked secrets. He attempts to reveal all in a Washington DC large press conference, with 'fateful' and dangerous consequences.

Cast

Klara LandratEmily
Jennifer AutryLeah
Victoria ViveirosAmy
Danielle AndradeAlly
David SilvaJim
Gloria HoffmanDr. Andra

View Full Cast >

Images