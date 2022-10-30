Not Available

Fateh is an adventure film. An enduring Punjabi culture boasts of a sword and stick art that teaches that perseverance can lead to triumph. Though it has not sunken into oblivion but it has never made it to the big screen. The film has a stellar cast assembled. The film stars Nav Bajwa, Samiksha Singh, Yaad Grewal,Supreet Bedi, Puneet Issar, Navneet Nishan, Deep Dhillon, Shivendra Mahal. Gurgreet Guggi and Karamjit Anmol tickle the funny bone with their his impressive humorous delights. Fateh is the first ever Punjabi movie to be made on martial arts.