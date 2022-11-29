Fatehpur Sikri - Akbar’s Vision in Stone

Not Available

Created in 1571 by Akbar, the greatest of the Mughal Emperors, Fatehpur Sikri, laid the foundations of a culture whose impact still reverberates in North India. His free thinking, open minded and innovative attitude is expressed in the design of the main mosque, in the innovative roofscapes, and in the unique composition of the palace complex, based on a delicate system of a series of balancing axes. Exquisite Miniature paintings from the imperial atelier evoke the court and the events linked to the creation of Fatehpur Sikri. Three Hindustani classical ragas, which are said to have been composed by Tansen, the legendary ” jewel ” of Akbar’s court, go with the images.