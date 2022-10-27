Not Available

Fateless

  • War
  • Drama

An Hungarian youth comes of age at Buchenwald during World War II. György Köves is 14, the son of a merchant who's sent to a forced labor camp. After his father's departure, György gets a job at a brickyard; his bus is stopped and its Jewish occupants sent to camps. There, György find camaraderie, suffering, cruelty, illness, and death. He hears advice on preserving one's dignity and self-esteem. He discovers hatred. If he does survive and returns to Budapest, what will he find? What is natural; what is it to be a Jew? Sepia, black and white, and color alternate to shade the mood.

Béla DóraSmoker
Bálint PéntekPretty boy
Áron DiményBandi Citrom
Péter FancsikaiOlder Kollmann boy
Zsolt DérRozi
András M. KecskésFinn

