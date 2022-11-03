Father And Son: The Story Of Mencius

Not Available

MAENG Sa-seong excelled at his old school. However, at a new school located in an affluent neighborhood, the situation completely changes, and students make fun of him for being from a not-so-rich family. On the other hand, Hyun-jeong living next door to him is the best high school student in the country and never feels timid with anyone. MAENG Sa-seong is a daddy’s boy, for his father is so dedicated to him, while Hyun-jeong is bright and always confident, growing up without her father. Will Mr. MAENG succeed in forcing Kang-du, a redneck rogue, to move out?