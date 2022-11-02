Father by Force

Not Available

The story is inspired by the comedy of the most famous Yugoslav playwriter Branislav Nušić. Žarko, a young poet is being chased by police for publishing an anti-regime poem. He hides in his friend Dušan's house, who introduced him to his parents and sister Zorica under the name of his old school mate, Vlajko Mićić. Love will develop between the false “Veljko” and Zorica, who admires Žarko’s poems. However, the poet does not reveal his true identity. Zorica’s parents notice the love between the two young people, and on the advise of their family friend secretly invite Vlajko’s father to come to their home.