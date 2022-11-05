Not Available

Father Came Too!

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Independent Artists

When Dexter Munro (Baxter) and his new wife Juliet (Sally Smith) get married, they decide to escape Juliet's meddling father (James Robertson Justice) by buying a rundown cottage and doing it up themselves. But when the cottage proves to be more ramshackle than they thought, and the scale of the repairs needed far out of their budget, the newlyweds are forced into calling on Juliet's father after all. Before long he's employed incompetent builder Josh Wicks (Ronnie Barker), and the situation goes from bad to worse.

Cast

Leslie PhillipsRoddy Chipfield
Sally SmithJuliet Munro
Kenneth CopeRon
Ronnie BarkerJosh
James Robertson JusticeSir Beverly Grant

Images