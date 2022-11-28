Father, Daughter and Her Friends

Not Available

Mi-na lost her parents from a fire when she was a child, and has been rescued and adopted by Hoon-sik and was raised like her own daughter. She follows her father who she likes, and thinks of as a man. Mi-na's friend Soo-jin has been in and out of Mi-na's house since they were kids. She also see Hoon-sik as her ideal type. And then another friend, Min-cheol... though a return student, he thinks of Mi-na and Soo-jin as friends and they rely on each other. Hoon-sik, though a bit indecisive, had a sturdy physique and raised Mi-na. And then, Soo-jin went to the drunk Hoon-sik's room and fell asleep, and made love with each other. There are things that cannot be caught... Min-cheol faces Mi-na with a sincere heart... From then on, Hoon-sik and Soo-jin developed a relationship with each other... Mi-na watches in despair...