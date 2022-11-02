Not Available

Father G and the Homeboys

    Narrated by esteemed screen veteran Martin Sheen, director John Bohm's socially conscious documentary details the efforts of Los Angeles-based Jesuit priest Father Greg Boyle in helping to redirect the troubled lives of four gang-bangers living in the battle scarred area of Boyle Heights. Affectionately known to his many followers as "Father G," Boyle and his non-profit group "Homeboy Industries" have been working for over twenty-years to help kids prone to gang violence prepare for a future free of deadly turf wars and premature funerals.

