Father Knows... is a bittersweet comedy-drama that tells the story of Love Family and personal estrangements spanning over 15 years in the life of what seem like a simple American Family. Not so. The story is told from the view point of hunky Brad who at the start of this film is scripting his memoirs focusing on the love of his life Ira their awful break up and Ira s stormy relationship with his parents especially his father who occupies a center piece in this melodrama.The final revelation is that love is something which cannot be conquered all at once but takes years of patience is fully realized in Father Knows a film that will take you on a sometimes funny sometimes heart felt but always entertaining journey which might evoke sweet memories of your first true love.